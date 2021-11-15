Watch
Train display returns to Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for holiday season

Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 15, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum’s Holiday Train will be back on display this year, organizers announced Monday.

Work by the museum, the Gerald R. Ford Foundation, the DeVries family and community volunteers led to the train display being moved from the Breton Village Mall to the Ford Museum four years ago.

It’ll be open to the public Nov. 22 through Jan. 2 with special pricing while the train is on display.

Children 17 and under will be free while tickets for adults will cost $8.

All tickets will need to be purchased online in advance.

