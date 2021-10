GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tommy DeBarge, Grand Rapids native and bass player for the R&B band SWITCH, has passed away.

DeBarge’s brother, El DeBarge, announced Tommy's death on social media.

Philip Ingram, another founding member of SWITCH, shared the news late Friday.

Ingram says DeBarge passed just 10 days after Deon Estus, who also played bass guitar for the band in recent years.

“We will miss both Deon & Tommy very much,” Ingram writes.

RELATED: DeBarge: The journey from Grand Rapids to Motown

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube