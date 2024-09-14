TIME-LAPSE: 35-foot illuminated puppet scales Amway Grand Plaza for ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2024 kicked off its opening ceremony with parades, a 35-foot illuminated puppet and fireworks.

The puppet, known as David, climbed the Amway Grand Plaza for 22 minutes.

David is the creation of The Underground Circus, a professional circus company in Vancouver.

"David is the largest marionette in North America and the only one in the world designed to hold circus acts in its hands. Created for the opening of Vancouver's newest Convention Centre, it's been featured at events such as the TED wrap party in Long Beach, California," ArtPrize Director of Communications and Marketing Mark Osbergy said.

Don't worry if you missed him. He will be at the closing ceremony on Sept. 27 around 6:30 p.m. at Kendall College of Art and Design.

