Ticket issued for crash that caused massive gas tanker fire on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department issued a ticket to the semi-truck driver who caused a massive tanker fire on southbound US-131 in early April.

Police cited the driver, who was operating a flatbed, for driving too fast for conditions. The driver of the tanker truck was not cited, said police.

Gasoline tanker fire rages on US-131

The crash and massive fire shut down both sides of US-131 near I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids on April 4 for hours.

Both drivers were taken to local emergency rooms and were expected to make a full recovery.

US-131 Tanker Fire Compliation

The Grand Rapids Fire Department estimated the tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline. It took crews hours to put the fire out.

The fire department thanked Allendale and Gerald R. Ford International Airport crews for their aid in getting the blaze under control.

“It was on fire for quite a bit of time before we were able to get it under control utilizing our fluorine-free foam," GRFD Deputy Chief of Operations Jack Johnson said the day of the crash.

Gasoline Tanker Fire on US-131

A Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) spokesperson said the damage was mostly limited to the retaining wall.

WXMI/Matt Witkos Crews continue clean up after a gasoline tanker caught fire following a crash on US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Tuesday, MDOT said crews removed the temporary barrier wall, reopening all lanes and ramps impacted in the crash.

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