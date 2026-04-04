Tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline catches fire following a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids was closed for hours on Saturday after a truck hauling gasoline crashed and caught fire, said the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the vehicle that crashed is believed to be a semi-truck hauling a gasoline tank. The crash happened after 8 a.m. Saturday morning in the southbound lanes of US-131 just south of the I-196 overpass, according to MDOT. Emergency crews closed both directions of the expressway to combat the fire.

"There were two trucks involved, two semi trucks involved. Both were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local ER," Grand Rapids Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Jack Johnson said.

WATCH: Video shows crews battle huge blaze on US-131

Gasoline Tanker Fire on US-131

Officials called for additional resources to fight the fire, including an airport truck that sprays foam.

"We'd like to thank Allendale and Gerald R Ford International Airport crash fire rescue units for their assistance today. It's not normal that we have to call in for outside help, but it's nice to know that we have those resources available to us when we can," Johnson said," Johnson said.

MATT WITKOS

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"There were 8,000 gallons of gasoline in the tanker that crashed up against the wall. It was on fire for quite a bit of time before we were able to get it under control utilizing our fluorine-free foam," Johnson said.

Jessica Babcock

Drivers spent roughly 12 hours using alternate routes around US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids. Northbound lanes were closed at Pearl Street. Southbound US-131 was closed at Leonard.

Both directions of the freeway fully reopened by 8:30 p.m.

MATT WITKOS

An MDOT spokesperson told FOX 17 bridge inspectors and engineers were on scene Saturday afternoon, with additional crews headed to the highway. The teams cleared the northbound lanes to reopen at 8 p.m. The southbound lanes reopened roughly 24 minutes later.

VIDEO: Gasoline tanker fire rages on US-131

Gasoline tanker fire rages on US-131

It was not clear if there is any portion of the freeway that will need repair after the fire.

WXMI/Matt Witkos Crews continue clean up after a gasoline tanker caught fire following a crash on US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids.

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