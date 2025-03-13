Thursday marks 5 years since Breonna Taylor's death

(WXMI) — It’s been five years since Breonna Taylor was killed during a botched raid in Kentucky. Taylor was originally from Grand Rapids.

Taylor was 26 when police shot her six times inside her Louisville apartment.

Plainclothes detectives seeking a suspected drug dealer executed a no-knock warrant as Taylor and her boyfriend slept. Thinking the officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend fired a gun at them.

In the end, no drugs were found. Officials eventually learned the warrant used at Taylor’s apartment was executed based on incorrect information.

Taylor’s death, coupled with that of George Floyd, led to protests across the U.S.

