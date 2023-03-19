Thousands celebrate St. Paddy’s at Irish on Ionia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — St. Patrick’s Day was Friday, but people crowded the streets of downtown Grand Rapids to celebrate the state’s largest St. Paddy’s Day festival, Irish on Ionia.

“Back in 2011 was our very first one,” Irish on Ionia Event Director Shane Philipsen told FOX 17 Saturday. “Back in [2020], we had to cancel the event on the Wednesday with the event happening on Saturday, so three-year hiatus. It’s been a long time.”

The gates opened at 10 a.m., and thousands of people came pouring in ready to pour up.

“This afternoon we were jampacked…probably about 6,000 people in here at one time,” Philipsen added.

FOX 17

“I’m just celebrating my heritage today…I’m like 70 percent Irish,” Kenna Crider told FOX 17 at the festival. “I [have] never done anything like this before too, so this is my first time. I’m having a lot of fun!”

“I’ve been to every single Irish on Ionia,” Da’mon Bike added. “If you know you’re going to go out and, like, drink, the keyword is ‘excessively,’ that you got to know how you’re gonna get home.”

Irish on Ionia covers three blocks of downtown Grand Rapids.

This year was the festival’s tenth celebration.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube