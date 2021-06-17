'This kind of luck never happens to me': Grand Rapids man wins $500K on lotto ticket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man almost threw away his ticket before realizing he won $500,000 playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.

“I like to play the new instant games each month, so I bought a few of the $500,000 Jumbo Cash tickets,” said the lucky winner. “I scratched the ticket off and thought it was a loser. I looked it over one more time before throwing it away and realized I’d matched the seven. When I revealed the amount, I thought: ‘This can’t be. This kind of luck never happens to me.’”

The 74-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning $500,000 Jumbo Cash instant game ticket at the Meijer gas station on Wilson Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

“I couldn’t believe it. It still hasn’t sunk in yet,” the man said.

The man says he plans to use his winnings to pay off debt and buy and new house.

