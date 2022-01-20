‘There’s no way, this can’t be!’: Kent County woman wins $300,000 playing Michigan Lotto instant game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Holiday Magic instant game.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer located on East Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids.

“I enjoy playing the holiday games every year when they come out,” said the 76-year-old player. “I decided to grab a few before I went grocery shopping and I scratched them off right away.

“When I saw what I’d won, I immediately thought: ‘There’s no way, this can’t be!’ I looked the ticket over a few more times to be sure what I was seeing was real. I had to do my grocery shopping after that, and I couldn’t help but check my purse every few minutes to make sure the ticket was still there.”

The lucky player says she plans to pay off her car with her winnings and save the rest.