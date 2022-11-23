The Winery Dogs to perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on March 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rock group The Winery Dogs will be performing in Grand Rapids in 2023. The trio will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on March 13.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. They will be available to purchase on the DeVos Performance Hall’s website.

The Winery Dogs consists of Richie Kotzen (guitarist/vocalist), Billy Sheehan (bassist/vocalist), and Mike Portnoy (drummer/vocalist).

The group’s first album, The Winery Dogs, was released in 2013. It was followed by Hot Streak in 2015. Their third album, III, is scheduled to be released on February 3.

