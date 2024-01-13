GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday’s winter weather closed hundreds of schools and forced many businesses to shut their doors earlier than usual, but the Grand Rapids Griffins decided the show must go on.

Despite the slippery and snowy roads, hundreds of fans still showed up to cheer on their team.

The show must go on: Griffins fans brave snow

“I grew up in the U.P. for eight years…We love the snow. Hopefully tomorrow [we] make some snowmen or something,” Rich Lane told FOX 17 Friday night.

He says it took him about a half hour to get downtown.

“We all love hockey. My wife and I met over hockey, so we were going to come no matter what,” Lane added.

The organization commented on one of its own Facebook posts saying the Griffins still planned to play Friday night because their opponent, the Rockford IceHogs, were already in town.

“We’re close to the Griffins and we just decided that we’re gonna make a family night out of it and come support them,” Kristi Roberts said.

Griffins fans who weren’t able to make it to Van Andel Arena Friday night did have the option to swap their tickets for another game.

Ultimately, the Griffins fell 2-0 to the IceHogs. Grand Rapids will face Rockford again Saturday night at 7 p.m.

