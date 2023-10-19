Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

The Rapid holds open house sessions for public feedback on upcoming project

The Rapid logo.jpg
The Rapid
The Rapid logo.jpg
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 14:41:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid held a series of open houses Thursday as it seeks to develop a 20-year plan for its services.

The public transportation company held three in-person sessions at Rapid Central Station to determine what changes the public wants to see happen in the near and distant future.

Those unable to attend one of Thursday’s events are encouraged to fill out their online survey before Dec. 8.

Residents who don’t ride the bus are also encouraged to make their voices heard.

“As our region grows, so does the need to expand transit options,” says CEO Deb Prato. “We need to create a plan that outlines how public transportation will meet the needs of all our residents. Gathering feedback from everyone, both users and nonusers, is crucial to the success of this plan.”

After the public comment period is over, The Rapid says they and AECOM will create a plan to improve and possibly expand its transit system.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book