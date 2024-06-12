The Rapid collects more feedback for 20-year master plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid bus system held another round of public engagement Monday night centered around its master plan.

The transit system, which serves Grand Rapids’ metro area, is looking into potential changes spanning 20 years into the future.

Last year, they collected feedback from the public on changes they would like to see. Now they have more concrete strategies and concepts.

Monday’s feedback is the final stage before an implementation plan comes together.

The Rapid says they want to ensure the master plan is one the public can get on board with. We’re told most people agree public transit should stop planning around cars.

"If we continue to build solely around the scale and speed of the car, we become reliant on automobiles, which means we keep building with more and more roads and parking lots,” says Director of Planning Nick Monoyios. “So if we start thinking about moving people around as efficiently and effectively as possible, we're starting to get to a dynamic in a region where we can have a fully vibrant and robust, thriving region that's not just relying on automobiles."

The Rapid is scheduled to hold another feedback session this Thursday. If you can’t make it, you can fill out a survey online.

