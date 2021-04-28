The Rapid announces expanded summer service schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid will be implementing a new summer service schedule beginning May 10, which officials say will provide increased access to public transit options across the entire service area.

Adjustments to the schedule are made to provide more service to the six-city area and improve overall system performance, according to a news release Wednesday.

Seventeen routes will begin service earlier on weekdays, with the following routes beginning service at 5:15 a.m. on weekdays:

Route 1 – Division

Route 2 – Kalamazoo

Route 4 – Eastern

Route 5 – Wealthy

Route 6 – Eastown

Route 8 – Grandville/Rivertown

Route 9 – Alpine

Route 10 – Clyde Park

Route 11 – Plainfield

Route 12 – West Fulton

Route 15 – East Leonard

Those routes previously started running at 5:45 a.m.

Routes 7 and 16 will now begin service at 5:45 a.m. on weekdays instead of 6 a.m.

Routes 3, 13, 14 and 18 will start at 5:45 a.m. on weekdays instead of 6:15 a.m.

In addition, 14 routes will run later on weekdays, with the following routes adding a 10:15 p.m. departure from Rapid Central Station:

Route 1 – Division

Route 2 – Kalamazoo

Route 3 – Madison

Route 4 – Eastern

Route 5 – Wealthy

Route 6 – Eastown

Route 8 – Grandville/Rivertown

Route 9 – Alpine

Route 10 – Clyde Park

Route 11 – Plainfield

Route 12 – West Fulton

Route 13 – Leonard/Fuller

Route 14 – East Fulton

Route 15 – East Leonard

Last departures from Central Station previously left at 9:45 p.m.

Other improvements include Route 4 running every 15 minutes instead of every 30 minutes south of 28th Street on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DASH service, however, will now operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will no longer operate at all on Saturdays.

“We’re excited to be able to expand current service and increase options for our customers,” said Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid. “Transit has such a critical role to play in pandemic recovery, and we will continue to provide our community with an accessible, reliable network of mobility options.”