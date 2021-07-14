'The Mandalorian’ actor to visit Grand Rapids this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dominic Pace, an actor who stars in The Mandalorian, will be at Tardy’s Collectors Corner in Grand Rapids from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pace is visiting to give back to local communities and supporting their respective hometowns. The actor will be donating part of the proceeds to the Peter Mayhew Foundation.

“Our customer base was incredibly supportive during the nine weeks our doors were closed,” said Tardy’s co-owner, Gavin Willard. “Hosting these celebrity events is something that we love to do. It’s a return to normalcy and one way we’re saying thank you to our customers.”

Tardy’s also reports they will host Power Rangers actor Jason Faunt on July 30, and Free Comic Book Day, on Aug. 21.

