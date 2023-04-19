The Lone Bellow to perform at St. Cecilia Music Center on May 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folk/rock band The Lone Bellow is coming to Grand Rapids. The group will perform at the St. Cecilia Music Center on Thursday, May 4.

The Lone Bellow consists of Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist.

The group’s first studio album, The Lone Bellow, was released in 2015. It was followed by Then Came the Morning (2015), Walk Into a Storm (2017), and Half Moon Light (2020). Their latest album, Love Songs for Losers, was released in 2022.

At the performance, the group will be joined by special guest Lindsay Lou.

“The Lone Bellow is one of those bands that immediately captures the best of songwriting and musicianship that connects to everyone on a deeper level,” said St. Cecilia Music Center Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook. “With their new album Love Songs for Losers, you’ll hear original songs that reflect stadium event rock anthems to heartfelt gorgeous Americana ballads within their spellbinding three-part harmony. Michigan native Lindsay Lou, who opens for The Lone Bellow that night, will make this evening even more special.”

The Lone Bellow will perform at the St. Cecilia Music Center on Thursday, March 4. Tickets can be purchased on the center’s website.

