The Head and the Heart to perform in Grand Rapids on October 22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The indie folk band The Head and the Heart will be performing in Grand Rapids to raise funds for the Hope Network Foundation. The performance will be held on Saturday, October 22 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

The Head and the Heart’s current members are Jonathan Russell, Charity Rose Thielen, Matt Gervais, Chris Zasche, Kenny Hensley, and Tyler Williams. Their first studio album, The Head and the Heart, was released in 2011. Their other albums include 2013’s Let’s Be Still, 2016’s Signs of Light, and 2019’s Living Mirage. Their latest album, Every Shade of Blue, was released in April.

Hopenetwork.org

Hope Network is one of the largest non-profit organizations in Michigan. It provides healthcare and life services throughout the state.

“Hope Network continues to do the work that others can’t or won’t do, and that work is now needed more than ever,” said Hope Network President and CEO Phil Weaver. “Events like this allow the public an easy and fun way to support the Hope Network Foundation, which allows the crucial work to continue to expand.”

The Head and the Heart will perform at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on October 22. More information on the concert can be found on Hope Network’s website.

