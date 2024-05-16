The Christkindl Markt returns! Grand Rapids Downtown Market announces this year's dates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may only be May, but the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is already thinking ahead to the holiday season.

Organizers announced the popular Christkindl Markt will return November 15 to December 23, 2024.

Last year's event drew huge crowds, especially for some 'stinky cheese', boasting around 240,000 visitors.

This year, organizers are hoping to continue to grow the event with even more vendors, bringing the total to 60+ booths in the German-style beverage hall. Traditional Christmas market fare, homemade gifts, commemorative mugs of hot Glühwein, and steins of limited-edition beer by Brewery Vivant are all expected to make a return. That's along with carolers, s'mores roasting, curling, and sparkling holiday lights.

They say there are still some vendor spots available, check out the application here.