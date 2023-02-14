The Chicks to perform at Van Andel Arena on August 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Chicks World Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. The band will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, August 17.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Chicks’ current members are Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines.

The band, originally known as the Dixie Chicks, released their first album, Thank Heavens for Dale Evans, in 1990. Their other albums include 1992’s Little Ol’ Cowgirl, 2002’s Home, and 2006’s Taking the Long Way. Taking the Long Way went on to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Their latest album, Gaslighter, was released in 2020.

The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums. The group is the best-selling U.S. female band of all time.

At the Grand Rapids show, The Chicks will be joined by Ben Harper. Harper's first studio album, Welcome to the Cruel World, was released in 1994. His other albums include 2003’s Diamonds On the Inside, 2011’s Give Till It’s Gone, and 2020’s Winter Is for Lovers. His latest album, Bloodline Maintenance, was released in 2022.

The Chicks will perform at the Van Andel Arena on August 17. Tickets will be available to purchase on the arena’s website. A video about the performance can be watched below:

