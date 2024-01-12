The Candied Yam to offer free meals for MLK Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Candied Yam will serve free meals this Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Donations in the form of canned food and personal care products will be accepted in exchange for free food on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the restaurant says. Those items will benefit the Kentwood Little Free Pantry.

“Households with children in Kent County experience a food insecurity rate of 23%. We recognize that 1 in 6 cannot make all ends meet, so a little bit of help from neighbors can go a long way,” says Jessica Ann Tyson, owner of The Candied Yam. “There are many times during the year that Kentwood comes together for a great cause, but for me, MLK Day of Service is a very special time where servant leadership is placed as words in into action to benefit The Kentwood Little Free Pantry.”

The Grand Rapids restaurant says a handful of elected officials will help distribute meals.

We’re told more than 350 meals were donated last year thanks to support from elected officials.

Guests can look forward to a wide variety of menu options, including crispy golden fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, turkey, candied yams and more!

