The B.O.B. hosts 'Soup's On For All' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The B.O.B. hosted the “Soup's On For All” event on Monday.

The event featured recipes from different local restaurants and chefs from God’s Kitchen. There was also live music and a silent auction.

Todd Chance and Michelle Dunaway from FOX 17 Morning Mix helped serve some of the food at the event.

“Soup's On For All” was put on by Catholic Charities of West Michigan. The money raised from the event went to God’s Kitchen to help address hunger issues throughout the area.

“Just to see this place filled with everyone, we have close to 1,000 people,” said Karol Maurer, director of Development & Community Outreach for Catholic Charities of West Michigan. “It feels amazing just to gather and that we can support something. It’s not just as a fun event, of course it is, but in turn when you’re buying that ticket, you’re helping us serve a meal.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube