WALKER, Mich — Whether you're a fan of Marvel, DC Comics, or Star Wars, you'll find them all and much more at this year’s GR Comic-Con starting on Friday, August 13 at the DeltaPlex.

Hundreds of thousands of comic books and graphic novels will be available for purchase.

There will also be fan panels, costume contests, a film festival, game demos and so much more.

Tickets range between $20 and $27 or you can get a three-day pass for $50.

The event runs through Sunday.