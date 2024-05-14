Watch Now
That small-town feel returns to downtown Grand Rapids

Studio Park Listening Lawn reveals 2024 line-up
Jamie Geysbeek/Studio C
A small crowd enjoys live music at Studio C's Studio Park in 2020.
Posted at 12:08 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 12:08:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s time to enjoy those small-town summer nights that bring a community together – even in the big city.

Studio Park announced the line-up for their Listening Lawn!

The outdoor venue gives people a chance to sit back and relax in the summer sunshine while taking in music from unique artists.

Here’s the list:
July 12: The Wood Brothers
July 13: Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers
July 19: Spin Doctors
July 26: Robert Randolph Band
July 27: The Lone Bellow
Aug 22: May Erlewine
Aug 24: KT Tunstall

Tickets are on sale now – seating changes depending on the show!

