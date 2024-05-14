That small-town feel returns to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s time to enjoy those small-town summer nights that bring a community together – even in the big city.

Studio Park announced the line-up for their Listening Lawn!

The outdoor venue gives people a chance to sit back and relax in the summer sunshine while taking in music from unique artists.

Here’s the list:

July 12: The Wood Brothers

July 13: Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers

July 19: Spin Doctors

July 26: Robert Randolph Band

July 27: The Lone Bellow

Aug 22: May Erlewine

Aug 24: KT Tunstall

Tickets are on sale now – seating changes depending on the show!

