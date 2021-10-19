Texas Roadhouse offering tuition program for employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Texas Roadhouse will be offering a tuition reimbursement program for its employees.

The announcement coincides with the restaurants National Hiring Day program for locations in Kentwood, Grandville and Muskegon on Monday, October 25.

Those interested in partaking in the program must be a team member and work 30 hours or more weekly. Those who qualify will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university when a C average is maintained.