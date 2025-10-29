Teenagers charged in connection to August assault & burglary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three teenagers now face charges for their connection to a burglary and assault in Grand Rapids.

Officials say the incident happened near the intersection of 8th Street and Parkhurst Avenue on August 16. The victim, Todd Johnson, was hospitalized from a severe brain injury, and has been in rehab since it happened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: GRPD investigates a home burglary as case gains social media attention

TODD JOHNSON FAMILY REPRESENTATIVE

Two of the suspects face charges of reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, larceny and home invasion. The third suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, illegal use of a financial transaction device and reckless conduct with a motor vehicle.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube