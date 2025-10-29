Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Teenagers charged in connection to August assault & burglary

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three teenagers now face charges for their connection to a burglary and assault in Grand Rapids.

Officials say the incident happened near the intersection of 8th Street and Parkhurst Avenue on August 16. The victim, Todd Johnson, was hospitalized from a severe brain injury, and has been in rehab since it happened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: GRPD investigates a home burglary as case gains social media attention

Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 10.25.58 PM.png

Two of the suspects face charges of reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, larceny and home invasion. The third suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, illegal use of a financial transaction device and reckless conduct with a motor vehicle.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER