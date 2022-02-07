Teenager dead after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One teenager is dead after a shooting that occurred in Grand Rapids on Feb. 5, 2022.

Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) responded to shots fired at 9 p.m. on Hall Street and Philips Avenue SW.

Upon arrival officers found Jason Angel Large, and 19-year-old Grand Rapids resident, suffering several gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Large was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he later died.

Authorities report the suspect pulled next to Large while he was driving before firing several shots into his car.

There is no information on the shooter at this time and those with information regarding this homicide are encouraged to contact investigators at (616) 456-3380. Additionally, tips may be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or http://www.silentobserver.org.

