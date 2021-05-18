Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Teen suffers non-life threatening injuries in Grand Rapids shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX `17
The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" involving a body found Friday night.
GRPD Cruiser 05162021
Posted at 6:34 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 06:36:59-04

GRAND RAPIDS,Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting late Monday evening in Grand Rapids.

Officers got several shots fired calls around 11 p.m. in the area of Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue on the city's Southeast side.

According to GRPD, officers were led to the a home along Geneva Avenue SE. Police say the home had been struck by gunfire 15 times, and 20 gun shell casings were found in the street.

A teen later showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their left hand. The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time