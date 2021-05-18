Teen suffers non-life threatening injuries in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS,Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting late Monday evening in Grand Rapids.

Officers got several shots fired calls around 11 p.m. in the area of Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue on the city's Southeast side.

According to GRPD, officers were led to the a home along Geneva Avenue SE. Police say the home had been struck by gunfire 15 times, and 20 gun shell casings were found in the street.

A teen later showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their left hand. The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

