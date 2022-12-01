Task force gives $50K to curb youth violence in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Youth violence is becoming a growing trend around the country; homicide is the third-leading cause of death for people ten-to-24 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention— and it’s the leading cause of death for non-Hispanic Black or African American youth.

“We talked a lot about the stolen Kias this year or engaging in something like that with a firearm. That is absolutely concerning,” Grand Rapids City Commissioner Milinda Ysasi explained to FOX 17. “We’re talking about young people. We have to understand what are some of those motivations? Like, why do they have a gun? What is making them decide to, you know, pick that up? Or somebody to give it to them?”

Federal data shows that more than 1,000 members of our youth are treated in emergency rooms for physical, assault-related injuries each day.

The estimated cost of youth violence is nearly $21 billion each year.

The city of Grand Rapids held its Pitch and Highlight Night Wednesday evening at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation.

Dozens of people and organizations presented their plans to curb youth violence in the community. The Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force will give away $50,000 toward five of the plans presented Wednesday.

The winning pitches, each of which will get $10,000, are:

“Trying to pitch the opportunity to provide and give opportunities to the youth today. To be able to have someone that they can come to. Utilizing sports, basketball, to draw their attention to be able to come in and be able to develop, give them character, discipline," Jamell Hatchett, with Hatchett Player Development, said. "To be able to make a great impact, I am happy. I thank the community, God and the judges."

“It’s just the start,” Jermar Sterling, Community Kids Youth Director, added. “Community Kids are here with boots on the ground. We are praying for these kids, and we got their back and eventually, they will have my back with the seeds that we plant in their lives.”

