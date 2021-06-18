Watch
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids holds chalk art festival this weekend

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:53:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is holding the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival starting today and running through Sunday, June 20, according to Tanger Outlets.

We’re told the family-friendly event allows artists to display their creativity in the form of sidewalk chalk murals, with a chance to earn prizes.

Tanger Outlets says the festival’s theme is “wellness,” adding guests can look forward to DJ music, caricature artists and a children’s event on Saturday, June 19 for kids up to 11 years old.

Click here for more, including hours and registration information.

