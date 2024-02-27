Take your seats! Tickets available for Broadway Grand Rapids 2024-25 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From modern classics to old favorites— plus a few unexpected adaptations— Broadway Grand Rapids brings them all to West Michigan for the 2024-25 season!

Let's cut to the chase— Here's the line-up:

2024

Broadway Grand Rapids

Beetlejuice: October 8 – 1

Lydia Deetz's strange life gets even stranger when recently a deceased couple— and one snazzily-dressed demon— reach out. And now they've set it to music.

Broadway Grand Rapids

MAMMA MIA!: November 26 – December 1

Revel in this upbeat mother-daughter quest set to favorites from 70s pop icon, ABBA!

2025

Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: January 21 – February 2

An eye-popping and sultry celebration of love between mismatched pairs searching for freedom from societal expectations.

Broadway Grand Rapids

Clue: March 4–9

They all 'dun' something— but whodunnit?

Mad-cap comedy at its finest! The musical based on the movie based on the Hasbro game based on the classic mystery genre will have your head spinning with delight!

Julieta Cervantes

A Beautiful Noise: April 1–6

A collaboration with Neil Diamond tells the true tale of his meteoric rise from Brooklyn to American Rock Icon

Jennifer Pascua (Broadway GR)

Pretty Woman: The Musical: April 29 – May 4

The Richard Gere and Julia Roberts movie had unexpected love, comedy, and staying power— Tony- and Grammy-Award-winning music and choreography teams led by a book by the movie's director asks you to fall for Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis all over again.

(c) Joan Marcus 2021

HAMILTON: July 22 – August 3

The new epic following Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton and events that shaped our nation

Tickets are on sale now for 2024-25 and the remaining 2023-24 season— find more on season tickets, showtimes, and accommodations at the Broadway Grand Rapids website.