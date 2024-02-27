Take your seats! Tickets available for Broadway Grand Rapids 2024-25 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From modern classics to old favorites— plus a few unexpected adaptations— Broadway Grand Rapids brings them all to West Michigan for the 2024-25 season!
Let's cut to the chase— Here's the line-up:
2024
Beetlejuice: October 8 – 1
Lydia Deetz's strange life gets even stranger when recently a deceased couple— and one snazzily-dressed demon— reach out. And now they've set it to music.
MAMMA MIA!: November 26 – December 1
Revel in this upbeat mother-daughter quest set to favorites from 70s pop icon, ABBA!
2025
Moulin Rouge! The Musical: January 21 – February 2
An eye-popping and sultry celebration of love between mismatched pairs searching for freedom from societal expectations.
Clue: March 4–9
They all 'dun' something— but whodunnit?
Mad-cap comedy at its finest! The musical based on the movie based on the Hasbro game based on the classic mystery genre will have your head spinning with delight!
A Beautiful Noise: April 1–6
A collaboration with Neil Diamond tells the true tale of his meteoric rise from Brooklyn to American Rock Icon
Pretty Woman: The Musical: April 29 – May 4
The Richard Gere and Julia Roberts movie had unexpected love, comedy, and staying power— Tony- and Grammy-Award-winning music and choreography teams led by a book by the movie's director asks you to fall for Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis all over again.
HAMILTON: July 22 – August 3
The new epic following Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton and events that shaped our nation
Tickets are on sale now for 2024-25 and the remaining 2023-24 season— find more on season tickets, showtimes, and accommodations at the Broadway Grand Rapids website.