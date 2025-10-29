Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspected drunk driver arrested after wrong-way crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police responded to the crash in the northbound lanes near the Burton Street overpass around 12:35 a.m. Investigators say the at-fault driver was headed south, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Each vehicle had just one person inside. Both were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Michigan State Police.

“We are very fortunate as many wrong way crashes end in a fatality,” said MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw. “We want to remind drivers that there is never a reason to drive impaired. There are too many ways to get around without driving impaired.”

The investigation into the crash remains open.

