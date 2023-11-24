"Looking forward to a trial.” Homicide suspect surrenders, claims self-defense

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused in the death of Ta’Rique Dodge surrendered to Grand Rapids Police Officers Friday morning.

His attorney, Kenneth Stovall escorted the Grand Rapids man to the Kent County Jail, telling FOX 17 they intend to argue the shooting was in self-defense.

“We’re looking forward to a trial,” said Stovall. “[He] was protecting himself— he had the right to carry a pistol and then used it at the right time.”

Dodge (25) died on November 12 after Grand Rapids Police say he went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His death was later ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner.

The suspect is charged Monday with Open Murder and Felony Firearm and, while he maintains he’s not guilty, his attorney applauded his actions today.

“I think he did the right thing by turning himself in,” Stoval said. “I think the wrong thing that was done was that he was even charged in the first place.”

Arraignment will happen in the coming days. Courts and other municipal offices are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning the 25-year-old man will spend the weekend in the Kent County Correctional Facility.

