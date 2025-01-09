Suspect in attempted bank robbery in custody, set to face judge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man suspected of trying to rob a Grand Rapids credit union is in jail awaiting an arraignment hearing.

Donald Brubaker is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges unrelated to the attempted robbery on January 6. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the 41-year-old will be arraigned on a charge of bank robbery on Thursday.

It is not clear if Brubaker was the man taken involved in a standoff with police on Monday. The department told FOX 17 the man barricaded in a home after detectives made contact following a tip on the attempted robbery.

Grand Rapids Attempted bank robbery at Grand Rapids credit union Zac Harmon

