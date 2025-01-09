Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Suspect in attempted bank robbery in custody, set to face judge

Bloom Credit Union Attempted Robbery
WXMI/Adam Bourland
A Bloom Credit Union location on Plainfield Avenue where an attempted robbery occurred on January 6, 2025.
Bloom Credit Union Attempted Robbery
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man suspected of trying to rob a Grand Rapids credit union is in jail awaiting an arraignment hearing.

Donald Brubaker is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges unrelated to the attempted robbery on January 6. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the 41-year-old will be arraigned on a charge of bank robbery on Thursday.

It is not clear if Brubaker was the man taken involved in a standoff with police on Monday. The department told FOX 17 the man barricaded in a home after detectives made contact following a tip on the attempted robbery.

Bloom Credit Union

Grand Rapids

Attempted bank robbery at Grand Rapids credit union

Zac Harmon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward