Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Attempted bank robbery at Grand Rapids credit union

Bloom Credit Union
Adam Bourland
Crime scene tape surrounds the Bloom Credit Union location on Plainfield Avenue after an attempted robbery on January 6, 2025.
Bloom Credit Union
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A would-be bank robber got away with nothing after trying to hold up a credit union in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The suspect entered the Bloom Credit Union location on Plainfield Avenue just north of Leonard Street before 10 a.m. However that person ran out of the building without taking any cash.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and the FBI are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this attempted robbery is asked to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward