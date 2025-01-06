Attempted bank robbery at Grand Rapids credit union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A would-be bank robber got away with nothing after trying to hold up a credit union in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The suspect entered the Bloom Credit Union location on Plainfield Avenue just north of Leonard Street before 10 a.m. However that person ran out of the building without taking any cash.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and the FBI are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this attempted robbery is asked to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

