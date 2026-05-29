Suspect facing charges after deadly Grand Rapids stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly May 24 stabbing is facing charges for second degree murder. 17-year-old Luis Vazquez has been charged and arraigned as an adult.

“This started as an argument that quickly escalated to murder,” said Interim Chief Joe Trigg. “It should have been a fun night out for a group of young people. Instead, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate is dead, and a 17-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison. It’s a senseless tragedy, impacting not only the victim’s family and friends, but the suspect’s too.”

GRPD officers responded to the stabbing Sunday, May 24 shortly after midnight near Goodrich Avenue and Cesar E. Charvez Street. Police found 18-year-old Gatlok Nguamy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and died a short time later.

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