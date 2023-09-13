DEVELOPING: Teenager shot during possible robbery at laundromat in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A 911 call was made around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday about an individual shot during a possible robbery at the Oakdale Laundromat. The laundromat is located in the 1200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17 News spoke with GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom Tuesday night. He shared that police officers arrived at the scene to find a young man, a 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the back of a store. He is now receiving treatment at Helen DeVos Hospital, and is in serious condition.

Detectives are now speaking with several witnesses who were in the area to learn more information. There were at least five individuals in the store at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380. Tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or through the Silent Observer website.

