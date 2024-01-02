Suspect charged for allegedly shooting at woman, son outside GR business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged after a woman and her son were shot at outside a Grand Rapids business last week.

The shooting happened the night of Dec. 27, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The victims were not hurt.

Police say the suspect was brought into custody following a high-risk traffic stop.

The mother spoke to FOX 17 after the incident, saying she and her 13-year-old son were targeted because they didn’t bring cash.

Court documents say Lihao Wang was arraigned Friday, Dec. 29 for assault with a dangerous weapon. The charge carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wang has since been released on a personal recognizance bond. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

