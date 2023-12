GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect was arrested following a shooting at a Grand Rapids business Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). Officers responded at around 10 p.m.

We’re told a woman and her son were targeted but were not injured.

Police executed a high-risk traffic stop, which GRPD says ended with a suspect in custody.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube