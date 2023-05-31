Suspect arrested in head-on crash that injured GRPD officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in the head-on crash that injured a Grand Rapids police officer earlier this month.

The crash happened May 11 when a southbound Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and hit a northbound police cruiser on Eastern Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the Camry’s headlights were not activated before the crash.

In an update Wednesday, GRPD says 39-year-old Jack Allen Case was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated (third offense) and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

A formal arraignment is pending.

Meanwhile, police say the injured officer is recovering as expected but may not return to duty for several months. The department extends its gratitude to those who offered their support.

