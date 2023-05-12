GRPD officer hospitalized after head-on crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says an officer was hospitalized Thursday evening after a head-on crash.

GRPD says the officer was driving on Eastern Avenue SE around 9:30 p.m. when another vehicle hit the police cruiser head on.

The officer has minor injuries, and the other driver is being evaluated.

Grand Rapids Police Officer hit head on. @FOX17 is working to learn more about the accident. We're on Eastern Ave and just north of Burton St. pic.twitter.com/NpdfltGxCB — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) May 12, 2023

The scene was cleared just before 11 p.m.

GRPD will not provide FOX 17 with any further information on the crash but is asking anyone with information to call the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616-456-3771 or 616-456-4282.

