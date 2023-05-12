Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD officer hospitalized after head-on crash

GRPD Crash
FOX 17
GRPD Crash
GRPD head-on crash
Posted at 10:50 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 22:58:21-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says an officer was hospitalized Thursday evening after a head-on crash.

GRPD says the officer was driving on Eastern Avenue SE around 9:30 p.m. when another vehicle hit the police cruiser head on.

GRPD Crash

The officer has minor injuries, and the other driver is being evaluated.

The scene was cleared just before 11 p.m.

GRPD will not provide FOX 17 with any further information on the crash but is asking anyone with information to call the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616-456-3771 or 616-456-4282.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather