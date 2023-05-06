Superheroes to take over downtown Grand Rapids, support mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Superheroes of all ages, sizes and abilities will come together in Grand Rapids to support mental health.

The first-ever Heroes for Hope 5k and Kids Fun Run will kick off at Studio Park on Ionia Avenue at 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Hope Network and Celebration Cinema teamed up to make it happen.

The family-friendly event invites all heroes to wear their favorite superhero costume— cape and cowl encourage but not required— to raise money and awareness for people struggling with their mental health.

"All of the proceeds from this run will benefit the mental health programs and services offered through Hope Network," Hope Network Foundation Executive Director Erik Wolenberg said. "We offer a wide variety of services— anything from standard outpatient therapy to crisis care, residential treatment, we have four centers for autism throughout the state of Michigan, so we offer a bunch of different mental health services and we also offer a number of different human and social services that benefit mental health outcomes long-term."

Heroes under the age of 12 can take part in the kids run for free, and anyone can register for the 5k run/walk.

Once the races are done, participants are invited to a celebration at Studio Park to enjoy food, drinks, music and superheroes on the big screen.

This event is part of Hope Network’s One in Five Series, which raises money and support for the one in five people who are dealing with a mental health issue.

"We'll have prizes for the top male and female, including some gift certificates to cool places like Celebration Cinema, Tavern 123 so lots of good reasons to support mental health, get moving and have a lot of fun," Wolenberg added.

In-person registration starts at 7 a.m. You can also register ahead of time online.

Hope Network is a nonprofit organization providing healthcare and life services across Michigan. It aims to help people overcome any physical, social or mental barriers standing in their way.

Click here to donate.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. You can call Hope Network at 616-301-8000 or reach out online.

You can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential, 24/7 support.

