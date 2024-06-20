Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Summer Solstice concert offers ambiance of nature on longest day of the year

Concert Guests
Blandford Nature Center
Concert Guests
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jun 20, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join Blandford Nature Center for their only outdoor concert this summer!

On Thursday, June 20, Summer Solstice will feature nature-inspired artists to delight on the longest day of the year.

Steve Leaf and Izzy Saylor will offer the ambiance of a summer evening, while Son Visual will surround you with interactive art pieces immersing you in pines and birdsong.

Concert Guests

A special edition of Field Beer from Speciation Cellars and St Steve’s Soda will be available at the show.

Bring your own chairs and pack a picnic dinner — the show is from 6:30 p.m. to 9. Members get in for $8, non-members; $12. Kids 12 and under are free.

You can grab tickets here or at the show.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book