Summer Solstice concert offers ambiance of nature on longest day of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join Blandford Nature Center for their only outdoor concert this summer!

On Thursday, June 20, Summer Solstice will feature nature-inspired artists to delight on the longest day of the year.

Steve Leaf and Izzy Saylor will offer the ambiance of a summer evening, while Son Visual will surround you with interactive art pieces immersing you in pines and birdsong.

Blandford Nature Center

A special edition of Field Beer from Speciation Cellars and St Steve’s Soda will be available at the show.

Bring your own chairs and pack a picnic dinner — the show is from 6:30 p.m. to 9. Members get in for $8, non-members; $12. Kids 12 and under are free.

You can grab tickets here or at the show.