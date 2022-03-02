Summer Camps at Van Andel Institute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids are looking forward to summer vacation and fun activities, it's the perfect time to check out Van Andel Institute's summer camps. Registration is now open for grades 2 through 12.

Students will get a chance to learn about all different types of science and math subjects. Some of the subjects include animals, space, and even crime scene forensics, with different camps for different grade levels. Students will be able to participate in learning activities, and it's great way for students to practice creativity and critical thinking.

Camps take place between June to August depending on the subject.

You can learn more about the camps offered and sign your child up here.