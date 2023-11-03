Study: Only 51% took advantage of program benefiting women, children in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made a stop in Grand Rapids Friday morning to spotlight the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Research shows more than 12 million mothers, babies and small children qualify for the program but only a little more than half of them participated in 2021.

WIC distributes food, nutrition education and other services, all fully funded by Congress.

However, lawmakers haven’t taken action yet on a request for additional funding to boost participation numbers.

The USDA warns some states might need to assign eligible families to a waiting list if the WIC is not fully funded.

“Because now that we have more people who are making sure that their kids are gonna have access to healthy food, we want to make sure they're also able to sign up for the program and get the benefits that they deserve,” says USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small.

Visit USDA’s website to learn if you or someone you know is eligible for the WIC program.

