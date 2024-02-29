Studio Cor3 debuts new downtown Grand Rapids studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan creatives got the chance to test out a brand-new studio Wednesday evening.

Studio Cor3, a photography and videography space, recently moved from Comstock Park to a new location in downtown Grand Rapids.

FOX 17

The new facility comes with professional lighting, a number of shooting sites and a 60-foot cyclorama wall.

Wednesday’s “LIGHT NIGHT” was all about showing off Studio Cor3’s new tools and teaching attendees how to use them.

FOX 17

“When you set a foundation of serving one another, humbly lifting one another up, what you see is people from every walk of life recognize that. They see that and they respect that, and these are all people with a taste, a sense, that West Michigan, Grand Rapids right now is the greatest city to build something extremely creative, extremely productive and to make their businesses happen. That transcends gender, race, age, experience. It brings everybody in,” Studio Cor3 founder Jason Arntz said.

FOX 17

Click here for more information about Studio Cor3.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube