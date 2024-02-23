Students showcase historic Black figures with living wax museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan school is bringing historical Black figures to life with its Black History Wax Museum.

Students at Knapp Charter Academy filled the gym Thursday evening dressed in character for the event.

Each student did their own research on a person of their choosing, and shared presentations about their life and accomplishments.

Principal Jonai Maddrick says not only are the students able to portray important historical figures, but also, they’re able to learn about their contributions while celebrating Black history with a deeper understanding.

“Black History Month is important. We just want to make sure that we highlight all of the different attributes and contributions that the individuals actually served,” Principal Maddrick added. “It showed our students that you too, can also be just as important, right? So, just learning where our history is and then learning what can I do moving forward to be that same contributing figure for America.”

Historical figures showcased at the living wax museum included George Washington Carver, Whitney Houston, Jackie Robinson, Oprah Winfrey, Josephine Baker and many more.

“I learned that she was an entertainer and that her hardest times were in the war,” Aaniyah, a student who dressed as Josephine Baker said. “She made me feel like I could do anything.”

Students grades kindergarten through eighth participated in the event.

