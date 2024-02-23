Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Students showcase historic Black figures with living wax museum

A West Michigan school is bringing historical Black figures to life with its Black History Wax Museum.
Black History Living Wax Museum.png
Black History Living Wax Museum (5).png
Posted at 10:14 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 22:32:45-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan school is bringing historical Black figures to life with its Black History Wax Museum.

Students at Knapp Charter Academy filled the gym Thursday evening dressed in character for the event.

Students showcase historic Black figures with living wax museum

Each student did their own research on a person of their choosing, and shared presentations about their life and accomplishments.

Black History Living Wax Museum (2).png

Principal Jonai Maddrick says not only are the students able to portray important historical figures, but also, they’re able to learn about their contributions while celebrating Black history with a deeper understanding.

“Black History Month is important. We just want to make sure that we highlight all of the different attributes and contributions that the individuals actually served,” Principal Maddrick added. “It showed our students that you too, can also be just as important, right? So, just learning where our history is and then learning what can I do moving forward to be that same contributing figure for America.”

Black History Living Wax Museum (4).png

Historical figures showcased at the living wax museum included George Washington Carver, Whitney Houston, Jackie Robinson, Oprah Winfrey, Josephine Baker and many more.

“I learned that she was an entertainer and that her hardest times were in the war,” Aaniyah, a student who dressed as Josephine Baker said. “She made me feel like I could do anything.”

Black History Living Wax Museum (3).png

Students grades kindergarten through eighth participated in the event.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book