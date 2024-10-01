Student, family questioned after post allegedly shows gun in Museum High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators are interrogating a student and their family after school officials say a video appearing to show a gun inside Museum High School was posted online.

The school’s principal issued a letter to families and staff members about the incident Monday, saying police and school security were promptly informed once administrators were told about the video.

We’re told the student, the school, and nearby areas were searched but no weapons were found. Security video showed no signs of a weapon.

Officials say they’re not sure when the video was taken or if the weapon was real. The principal notes the student never said anything threatening but they will be disciplined in accordance with Grand Rapids Public Schools policy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube