Streams unveils new Grand Rapids playground designed by local kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nonprofit on the southeast side of Grand Rapids has a new community playground— thanks in part to a few neighborhood kids who helped design it.

Ribbon cutting for kid-designed playground

Streams held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon for the new play space on 60th Street.

More than 100 Amway employees volunteered to help with the build.

They started bright and early Thursday morning and wrapped up construction within just a few hours.

However, Streams says none of this would have been possible if it weren’t for the young minds that shared their creativity.

“We had a big party here back in early May, and kids sat around tables, and we just asked them to design their perfect playground, and so they all had these awesome drawings,” Streams Executive Director Kurtis Kaechele said. “This playground really is their design, and so kids in this neighborhood designed the playground that they most wanted to play on.”

Streams also partnered with KABOOM!— a national organization that works to achieve playspace equity— to complete this project.

