StoneWater Country Club to host head-shaving fundraiser for cancer research

Posted at 8:10 PM, Aug 19, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — StoneWater Country Club is scheduled to hold a fundraiser to benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation and children with cancer, according to St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

We’re told the head-shaving event will take place at the country club Sunday, Aug. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

The reported goal of the event is to raise at least $150,000 toward cancer research.

A silent auction and raffle will also be held during the fundraiser, St. Baldrick’s Foundation tells us.

