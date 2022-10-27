STOMP to perform at the DeVos Performance Hall March 17-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The percussion group STOMP is coming to Grand Rapids. The group will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall from March 17-19.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 27.

STOMP was created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas as a street performance in the United Kingdom. The group’s performances are a combination of percussion, movement, and visual comedy. According to Cresswell, the performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound.” This includes dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, and hub caps.

Next year, the group will incorporate two new pieces into its performances.

STOMP was the focus of the 1997 HBO special Stomp Out Loud. The special went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. The group also made an appearance in the PBS series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in 1995.

STOMP will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall from March 17-19. Tickets will be available to purchase on the Broadway Grand Rapids website starting on Thursday, October 27.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube